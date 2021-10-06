Compact Bluetooth speaker from Sony: SRS-XB13 Extra Bass

We have listed the technical specifications and price of Sony’s portable wireless speaker SRS-XB13. Here’s what you need to know about the product…

For those looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB13 Extra Bass device is one of the highlights. Sony seems to have maximized its sound potential for the speaker that you can easily carry anywhere with its small size. In addition to its assertive technical features, the product also draws attention with its IP67 certification. In this way, users do not have to worry about protecting their devices against water and dust.

SRS-XB13 design and features

The SRS-XB13, which has a diameter of approximately 76 mm x 95 mm, serves users with a weight of 253 grams. In addition to the standard Bluetooth speaker control keys on the device, there is a dedicated microphone key for use during phone calls and with your voice assistant. The speaker, which is compatible with Android and iOS devices, has Google Assistant and Siri support.

Sony wireless speaker, which carries a hands-free mode for wireless connections, works with Bluetooth 4.2. Device allowing a maximum communication range of 10 meters; Compatible with A2DP/AVRCP/HFP/HSP profiles. On the other hand, the speaker also supports SBC and AAC codecs.

The SRS-XB13, which comes out of the box with a USB cable, promises about 16 hours of battery life. The color options of the device are listed as coral pink, lemon yellow, light blue, brownish gray, black and slate blue.

All technical specifications of Sony XB13