How to locate on WhatsApp an exact conversation by a photo

With more than 2 billion users a month, almost 1/4 of the world’s population uses WhatsApp. And for years it has been the queen of messaging apps, and the typical application that is either already installed by default on every new mobile you buy or is the first one you always download.

But after so much time of use, surely the chats have them up to the top of messages. How then to find a specific part of a conversation?

Find a conversation on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a search function within the options of each individual and group chat. And so you can find part of a conversation related to a specific topic, a word, a name, a birthday, etc. Just put the word or phrase in searches and it will come out as many times as it is repeated. But there is another way: through multimedia content.

Let’s say you want to search for a conversation piece that you don’t remember enough to use text search for. Well, you can find it around a photo, a video or a GIF that you sent and you have in the WhatsApp gallery itself. This is what you have to do:

Open WhatsApp and enter the specific chat of the contact or group

Tap on the icon of the three vertical dots in the upper right corner to open Chat Settings

Click on ‘Media, links and documents -the second option starting at the top

Find the photo, video, GIF, or document that you sent in the middle of the conversation piece that you want to retrieve.

Open it to fill the entire screen and view it. Now press the Settings icon at the top right again.

You will get an option called Show in Chat. Click and you will go to that specific point in the conversation where you sent the file.



