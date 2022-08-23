Community creator Dan Harmon Confirms that the film is in development

For years, both actors and fans have been screaming: “Six seasons and a movie!” whenever the topic of community is raised. If what Dan Harmon just said is true, and he would have no reason to lie about it, it looks like the classic slogan associated with the show has become prophetic.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Harmon confirmed that the film “Community” is in development. After months of speculation and right after Alison Brie, who played Annie Edison, said they were making progress on the film, Harmon said the film was in its initial stages, but confirmed there was no timetable.

Harmon said they have a planned story, but it remains to be seen if they will agree with it when they start production. “There is a story — who knows if we will eventually stick to it, but it was something we needed to put together to take it and discuss with various venues. And now negotiations are underway.” He also made it clear that there is no timetable yet for when the film will be completed.

“Now I say it with such caution because sometimes the audience thinks: “So this means, what does a year, two years mean?” I could say what I just said three years ago, and it would be almost as accurate. And can you imagine if I had said that three years ago? It’s me who imprisons people for three years of insulting neglect and makes them feel forgotten, and it’s hard enough to just say nothing… When you add up the percentage odds, it looks like you have to consider maybe the world will explode or something else is going viral. But as far as the industry is concerned, it’s a matter of time, not if, of course.”

No matter how much fans would like to see the return of everyone’s favorite Spanish study group, in order for the film to turn out, they will need all the elements that made the show as good as it was. While those of the original cast who stayed until the end of the show expressed interest in making the film, he will also need those who were not present throughout his show. Among them are Donald Glover, who played Troy Barnes, John Oliver, who played Professor Ian Duncan, Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Shirley Bennett, and yes, even Chevy Chase, who played Pierce Hawthorne. They will also need the Russo brothers again, so that the production is performed flawlessly.

Although it may sound like overkill, but when the community was at its peak, it was one of the funniest shows ever created. Unfortunately, production issues, such as Harmon’s firing after season 3 and the departure of some of his main cast, have curtailed the show’s heyday more than they should have. When they lost any of its main parts, the show got worse. It was by no means bad after what it had lost, but it was no longer what it had been before. Now that they’re going to do a full-length movie show, they need to get everyone and everything back. Of course, it would be difficult for them to get around some things like Pierce’s death and the like, but knowing that the Community doesn’t have many restrictions with his creativity, Harmon and company. you should fully trust that they will come up with something.

The community who got the chance to make the movie they wanted to make for almost a decade after the series aired is talking about the impact of streaming services and the internet these days. While the show may have become iconic while it was on the air, it didn’t become as strong as it would soon have become if the show hadn’t been hosted on streaming services that would have allowed new fans to get to know it. Now fans will finally get the movie they’ve been asking for since 2015. The question is, will Harmon and Co. do you have what it takes to embody the essence of the Community in the film?

The community can currently be streamed on Netflix and Amazon Prime.