Communicate in the best way in 2021

Messaging platforms have totally changed the perspective on communication. However, it was zoom that dramatically increased its popularity this year.

This application was created for business purposes, but today it is used for more than that. Learn more about zoom in this post and how you can take advantage of all the benefits it has for its frequent users.

What is Zoom for?

The goal at first was communication for business purposes. Designed with all the useful features for business, zoom was increasing its popularity in this field. However, this year it was practical in different circumstances.

Through this means it is easier to make video calls. Therefore, it was easier to transform traditional education into a digital one at home. So the children didn’t have to go out into the streets and expose you to the main enemy we are currently fighting with.

But not only served for this. Virtual appointments became quite frequent, being a useful platform for communication. So, no matter where you are, you could see your partner and enjoy a romantic moment with the best video calling platform of 2020.

Even zoom has been used to hold religious meetings or services. And it is that the functions of this application make it the best communication alternative today. Let’s see what zoom offers us to those of us who have decided to give us the opportunity to provide communication and more.

Zoom main functions

Of course, the main feature of zoom is being able to make video calls. Thanks to this platform we have available from 40 minutes to organize virtual meetings. And we say since then this is the limit for free video calls that zoom offers. However, with the plans that this service has, you can extend that time to an indefinite one and with many more advantages.

The administrator or host is responsible for creating the zoom meeting. By fulfilling this role, this user will be able to determine who enters the meeting, as well as having the power to remove a participant. Thanks to this feature, meetings have been better organized and even expelled those who are not abiding by the rules of administrators.

Screen sharing is also possible. This can be done by both the administrator and any participant who has been granted permission to do so. In addition, it can be written on the screen and can be seen by all users. Such a function has been very useful in classrooms and work presentations. But also, it has been used to send romantic messages to the other person.

Being able to record each meeting makes this application an excellent option to create good memories. This is probably the most distinctive feature of this application when compared to others that offer the same service. However, not everyone is comfortable using zoom, either because it does not have the features they need or they find it a bit cumbersome for their mobile device.

I don’t like zoom: what can I do?

Opting for alternatives to zoom will help you to enjoy more of the experience of communicating online with users from all over the world. For example Skype is one of the best known, although you cannot record your video calls. However, it is a free chat and calling option. Like zoom, it has paid plans that improve the user experience.

Cisco Webex will not be one of the best known virtual event applications but one of the best video quality it has. With a capacity of up to 100 participants and 50-minute meetings, you can organize video calls through Android devices, iPhone, iPad and laptops. Without a doubt, an excellent option to enjoy the service on any operating system.

Of course, we cannot leave behind the unconditional WhatsApp. But you will have to bear in mind that the video calls of this application only support up to 8 participants. The good thing is that you do not have a time limit on these meetings, and you can do it with a Wi-Fi connection so that it does not involve a payment in your monthly mobile phone fee.

These are just a few options, but you can take advantage of each alternative according to your needs and preferences. The most important thing is that despite the situation we live in, we do not stop communicating with our loved ones, in addition to continuing to produce and generate income from home.



