Comments on improving NBA 2K21 on PS5

Loading times, more realistic basketball, stadium improvements, and a new camera. NBA 2K21 wants to hit hard in the new generation of consoles, and to do so, Visual Concepts wanted to show us in video the benefits that the game will have in its version for PS5 and for Xbox Series X | S.

Throughout the gameplay that accompanies this article and that you can see at 4K in the link at the end of the text, you will find how Erick Boenisch, the executive producer of the company, and Mike Wang, gameplay director, comment on the improvements they have been able to implement in this new generation with respect to the version that is already on sale on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and that we already analyzed at the time as you can see in this link.

The gameplay video shows a game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, and everything has been captured on a PS5 although the version is not final yet. Despite this, the truth is that the progress on a visual level is more than remarkable in every way, as we could see in the Next Gent trailer a few weeks ago. Among the details that stand out during the video comment we have the following:

Ultra-fast load times thanks to the SSD hard drives of the new platforms, being able to get into the action easily

Closer to real basketball with new moves, hits, shots, and dribbles that want to be more realistic

A pavilion that comes to life with 150 unique spectators with an AI that makes them behave in different ways

The Rail Cam, which allows fans to watch the games as if they were another player in great detail

In addition, 2K has announced that it will reveal new game modes and features exclusive to the next generation version of NBA 2K21 and, later, fans will learn more about what will be the largest expansion of the community meeting point so far. NBA 2K: The Experience Formerly Known As The Neighborhood



