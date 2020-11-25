Comment on How The Last Delivery Will Look Like

Ella López (Aimee García) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) could go through their biggest changes yet, after the two main cast members of Lucifer made comments.

The battle of good against evil is not over yet and the comments of Aimee García and D.B. Woodside has indicated that the gang will be taken to some dark new places in the final season of Lucifer.

D.B. Woodside said fans will have a chance to see a change in different ways before reaching the end of the series.

“Our fans will have the opportunity to see us in different ways before we get to the end. So, I think season six is ​​really for Lucifer fans. ”

Both D.B. Woodside and Garcia confirmed that Lucifer’s sixth season renewal was a huge relief, as it gave the writers a chance to do justice to each character’s ongoing storyline.

Fortunately, the fan favorite now has at least eight additional episodes to overcome her grief, find love elsewhere, and perhaps even discover Lucifer’s diabolical secret.

Aimee Garcia revealed that it will not be a montage ending of how each character ends. The sixth season of Lucifer is expected to culminate with another eight episodes, so each character could get their own episode to shine.



