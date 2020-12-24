Coming to Netflix a week early Happy New Year fans!

As we anticipated, Cobra Kai driven by nostalgia takes us back to the city of Reseda, California, where Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), now middle-aged, renew their rivalry with their children. in the act.

Netflix is ​​now in control of the show that was originally a YouTube original production and is kicking off the new year with a bang. The premiere scheduled for January 8 has been increased to January 1.

Cobra Kai Season 3 plot spoilers below

The Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer leaves little to the imagination. After poking fun at a little love for men and with occasional shows of mutual respect, the old warhorses are officially uniting against a common enemy in Season 3.

Miguel has woken up in a hospital bed, seemingly paralyzed from the waist down after his disgusting fall on the stairs at the end of Cobra Kai season 2. It seems that Robby Keane is now in ‘juvie’ after delivering the kick he sent his archrival. on the balcony.

Sam and Peyton appear to be on the verge of renewing their hatred, while Demitri and Hawk are seemingly nowhere close to fixing the score and brooding together again. John Kreese now has full control over the Cobra Kai dojo and its students, that miserable son of a gun, so we hope he gets what awaits him this time.

William Zabka explained that season 3 is “fireworks” and the healing will happen. That means action with shared adversary Kreese, drama with Robby, and bridging the gap between the two camps of teenage wrestlers.



