Coming Global food crisis due to the Russian-Ukrainian war

Svein Tore Holseter, CEO of Yara International, one of the world’s leading fertilizer producers, explained the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which was not on the agenda. According to Holzer’s statement, the world is heading towards a major food crisis.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been going on for about a month, has negatively affected our lives in all spheres. Yes, we have not entered the war, but the fact that Russia is one of the leading countries in the world, especially in the energy sector, has directly affected fuel prices. The continuation of the embargo with this military process shows that in the near future we will have a new problem. According to the statements made, the world is approaching a global food crisis step by step.

Svein Tore Holseter, CEO of Yara International, one of the world’s leading fertilizer producers, gave some assessments of the agenda. According to the CEO in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the termination of supplies of raw materials for fertilizers from Russia led to a halt in production. As a natural consequence of this, both fertilizer prices will rise, and food production worldwide will decrease due to insufficient supply. Svein Tore Holseter argues that the natural consequence of this will be a global food crisis.

Russia has become the world’s largest supplier of raw materials for fertilizers

According to industry sources, before entering the war, Russia was one of the world’s largest producers of raw materials for fertilizers. So much so that the country has become a global exporter of the main components of fertilizers, such as urea, ammonia and potassium. In fact, Russia alone covers 20 percent of the global fertilizer export market. But the unjust war against Ukraine has put all this to a standstill.

This is not a guess or a statement. When we look at the Bloomberg fertilizer price index in North America, we see that fertilizer prices have increased by 10 percent in recent days, reaching the highest level in history with this increase. This means that food prices will increase, and we will face food inflation. The sad thing is that as the war continues, the embargo against Russia will not be lifted and this situation will continue to directly affect Turkey, which did not enter the war.