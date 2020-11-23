Coming 2 America: Will be available in March 2021!

Good news for Coming 2 America fans! The next season will be available on Amazon Prime in March 2021! Coming 2 America fans will be thrilled! The first film released in 1998 will have a sequel! Indeed, the production announced that the film’s release is scheduled for December 2020.

But unfortunately, everything has changed. And for good reason, the production announced that it had sold the rights to Amazon Prime.

And that calls everything into question. Indeed, while the latter was due for release in December 2020, the fact that Amazon has bought the rights, the film Coming 2 America will not be available until March 2021.

We will have to take our troubles patiently before seeing the sequel to Coming 2 America. And the least that can be said is that the time is going to be long for the fans.

The production gave some clues about this new film. “So the film was a cultural phenomenon which is one of the most beloved comedies. And the most famous of all time, ”she says.

COMING 2 AMERICA, A CONTINUATION IN A FEW MONTHS!

She then adds about the long-awaited film. “Thanks to the comedic genius of Eddie Murphy as well as the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous actors. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious and joyful film that is sure to become a timeless favorite. ”

But the Coming 2 America producer doesn’t stop there. So she then declares. “What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are excited that Amazon Studios is presenting Eddie Murphy and ‘Coming 2 America’ to a global audience where they can once again laugh with characters they’ve loved for 30 years and meet new ones they’ll love for years to come. “.

Still a little patient for Coming 2 America fans. After waiting for so many years, waiting only a few months therefore seems like child’s play.



