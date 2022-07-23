Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego: how to watch online

Comic-Con in San Diego returns in person to the San Diego Convention Center for the first time since 2019, and it promises to be an exciting show that will reveal a lot of new details about upcoming films and TV shows, including from Marvel Studios to The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, House of the Dragon and others.

Here’s everything that was announced at Comic-Con 2022!

IGN is present at the show, providing the latest news about the biggest trailers, disclosures and exclusives, and also hosts its own live show from SDCC, starting today and running until July 23.

This viewing guide will provide you with everything you need to know to watch all the most important moments of Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, including the duration of the show, a list of places where you can watch panels and live stream with us, and what you can expect to see at the convention.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022

How to Watch Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego Live Today

Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego will be held from July 21 to 24, and on July 22 and 23 there will be a live IGN broadcast, which will be broadcast right here and on many channels that we have on various platforms.

Here’s the full list of places to watch IGN’s live stream at Comic-Con in San Diego:

IGN.com (home page)IGN Channel on Facebook IGN Channel on Twitter IGN Channel on Twitch IGN Channel on YouTube IGN Channel on TikTok IGN Application for iOS IGN Application for Android IGN application for PlayStation 4 IGN Application for Xbox Oneroku IGN Application for Android TVIGN for Amazon Fire TVApple TVIGN 1 on Samsung TV PlusPluto TVPlex Live TV

IGN Live broadcast schedule for Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego

As mentioned above, IGN’s live performance will take place on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. See the list below to find out who you will see live and when (all times are Pacific Standard Time):

Friday, July 22

3 p.m.

Dragon Ball SuperTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

3:30 p.m.

William Shatner (see the latest IGN interview!)

16:00

primitive

16:30

Gotham Knights Multiverse

17:00

THE BODIES OF THE BODIES OF TELASuperman and Lois Archer

17:30

Harley Quinn

17:45

Exclusive for Saints Row

18:00

Paper GirlsResident Evil VillagePrey

6:30 p.m.

Clerks of the third stage: The first year

Saturday, July 23

3 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

3:30 p.m.

Tuka and Bertie’s Sandman

16:00

Shazam! Rage of the Gods Prince of Dragons The Walking Dead Star Trek: Picard

16:30

What We’re Doing in the Shadowstellar Way: Strange New Worlds of the Callisto Protocol

18:00

For All MankindStar Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsAll Elite Wrestling

Best before the event: D&D

ICYMI: On Wednesday, July 20, IGN hosted TikTok Live at Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience. The audience saw this experience for the first time and heard from the actors / crew of the film:

Even more exclusives

Along with the above, we will have various exclusive presentations throughout our live show, such as the following below.

Creatures of Kitbash: Callisto Protocol

This year at Comic-Con in San Diego, Max Scoville takes his cosplay to a new level by teaming up with Hollywood FX House, Ojala Productions, to create a terrifying mutated creature from The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming survival horror game in which players have to escape from a maximum security prison on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Presented by The Callisto Protocol, watch from the very beginning how we sculpt, shape and color one of the mutated creatures from the game, giving Max the perfect costume to terrorize the Comic-Con hall.

Booking dogs

Skoden! Tune in to IGN Live at Comic-Con in San Diego to watch the FX Reservation Dogs trailer and watch behind-the-scenes footage of the brand new season, which will be released on August 3. Only on Hulu. Presented by Reservation Dogs.

Full schedule of Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego

The full schedule of Comic-Con programs in San Diego has been published, and it can be viewed here from Wednesday, July 20, to Sunday, July 24. As mentioned above, IGN will be covering all the biggest panels of SDCC 2022.

What to expect from San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Some of the biggest names in entertainment have confirmed that they will be attending the show, along with others featured in the SDCC program.

Perhaps the most exciting news is that Marvel is back at Comic-Con in San Diego for the first in-person SDCC since 2019. The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced the news during a press conference dedicated to the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” in June, but did not give any hints. what fans can expect to see on the show.

Summary of SDCC 2019

Vandavision

In 2019, Marvel Studios presented its initial plans for Phase four at Comic-Con in San Diego, and some of the projects presented were:

The eternal premiere date of the film “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsandavision Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (and many others)

SDCC 2022 Forecasts

If the past show is any indication, Marvel fans have a lot to expect.