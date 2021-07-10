Comic-Con 2021: Check out the complete event schedule online

Comic-Con 2021, held online for the second consecutive year, takes place between the 23rd and 25th of July. Also called @Home, the San Diego event is considered one of the most important in the pop scene, responsible for bringing the main news from the world of series, movies and comics. Due to the pandemic, the event organizers chose to keep the virtual format.

In 2021, something new disappointed many of the geek fans on duty: according to ComicBook, Marvel and DC will not have panels destined for their films at this year’s edition of the event. In addition, Disney+ also goes without participating in the event, with all of its productions being announced on Investor Day, Disney’s annual event.

On the other hand, the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform guaranteed a panel for July 23, starting at 3 pm (GMT).

Thus, the service will promote some of its upcoming titles, such as A Roda do Tempo, one of the most anticipated productions on the platform.

Amazon Prime Video Dashboard at Comic-Con 2021

The Wheel of Time: panel with showrunner Rafe Judkins and guests

EVANGELION: 3.0 + 1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME: panel with chief director Hideaki Anno and guests

Leverage: Redemption: panel with directors Beth Riesgraf and Noah Wyle, as well as guests

S.O.Z. Soldiers and Zombies: panel with Nico Entel

I Know What You Did Last Summer: panel with Sara Goodman and guests.