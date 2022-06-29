Comedian Paul Scheer claims that Tom Brady threatened to sue him over a T-shirt: he “patented his own name”

Flag on the game! Comedian Paul Scheer claimed that Tom Brady threatened to sue him over a T-shirt that was offered as merchandise for his “Unspooled” podcast.

“Tom Brady threatened legal action against me and the podcast “Unspooled,” the 46—year-old “League” star said in a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, June 29. After he and his co-host Amy Nicholson watched Porco Rosso last month, the pair discussed how director Hayao Miyazaki would “retire and then come out of retirement” when Scheer compared him to the 44-year-old defender.

“So I said, ‘Miyazaki is Tom Brady in the animation world,'” the Black Monday actor recalled, referring to Brady’s announcement of returning to the NFL just six weeks after he retired from football in February. After the episode “Unspooled” aired in May, they began offering a T—shirt with Brady’s image, in Miyazaki’s trademark brown suit and glasses, with the inscription “Miyazaki is Tom Brady in the world of animation.” “, in their online store.

However, shortly after the fans were able to buy a T-shirt, Scheer received a call informing him that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s legal team had filed an injunction against them. “If we continue to sell this shirt, we will be sued,” he explained. “Obviously, this bastard registered his own name as a trademark. So you can’t sell anything with the words “Tom Brady”.

Despite the threats, the Unspooled team was able to find a way to avoid a lawsuit, and now the phrase “Miyazaki is the Brady of the animation world” is on the T—shirt in question. It is currently available for purchase through Teepublic.

Us Weekly has reached out to Brady for comment.

In early February, Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons, but just over a month later he announced that he had changed his mind and wanted to continue playing. “Over the past two months, I’ve realized that my place is still on the field, not in the stands,” the TB12 co-founder wrote on Twitter in March. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m going back to my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business of LFG”.

Although football fans were shocked by his sudden change of views, Brady told Us earlier this month that his loved ones were not shocked by his return to the game. “I [was] probably the least surprised because I like it,” he said of his family’s reaction to his decision to come out of retirement. “My wife probably isn’t too surprised at the end either, but we spent a lot of time together and we still have time. She’s just amazing, how she supports the family and our children.”

Brady also praised his wife Gisele Bundchen for giving him the opportunity to continue playing. “She put so much aside so that our children would be brought up and loved,” he said. (The couple share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and Brady is also the father of son Jack, 14, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.) “She just works amazing with our family. Therefore, without her, I would not be able to do what I love. She’s just an amazing partner.”

He continued, “[My family] allowed me to continue. They let me go outside and go play, have fun and enjoy it. …And when I’m done playing, I’m done, there’s no turning back.”