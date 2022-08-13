Comedian “Mess” Teddy Ray died at the age of 32: “A fun and beloved performer”

Comedian Teddy Ray has died. He was 32 years old.

Celebrity Deaths 2022: Remembering the Stars We Lost

“All Def Family, we are heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away,” All Def Digital media company, with which Ray often collaborated, confirmed the death of the late comedian via Instagram on Saturday, August 13. “Teddy was the kindest person you’ve ever met. He was always smiling. He had a natural ability to make anyone laugh in any situation, and his laughter was contagious!”

The statement continued: “Knowing Teddy meant loving him. Teddy the Great and the legend of All Def. We will miss him every day, but we know that the heavens will laugh at him. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his closest relatives and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊».

The Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Before his death, Ray was a budding comedian whose sketches on social media often went viral. Thanks to his funny performances, he even got a place in the HBO Max series “Pause with Sam Jay”.

“Teddy Ray was a fun and beloved performer. The entire comedy community will miss him very much,” Comedy Central wrote on Twitter on Friday, August 12.

Further details of Ray’s death have yet to be confirmed, although Hollywood has mourned his loss.

“Heartbroken. I’m going to miss you, Teddy,” star and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson replied to her latest Instagram post, which was posted in July in honor of his last birthday.

Ray, who also appeared in the TV series “Mess” by Tori Spelling and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, was also honored by his former MTV colleagues.

Celebrity best friends over the years

“Rest in peace, Teddy 🙏🏽 You were and always will be the heart of our show,” the 34–year-old Jersey Shore graduate wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I express my condolences and great love to his family 🙏🏽 we love you, dirty best friends forever❤️”.

Several of Snooki’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars, including Dina Nicole Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jenny “JWoww” Farley, also expressed their condolences in comments to her tribute on social media.

Issa Ray, for her part, shared a photo of the “Cancel the Trial” graduate in her Instagram story along with a white heart emoji.

A few weeks earlier, Ray was mourning the loss of another young comedian who tragically died young.

“It was probably the happiest moment I’ve ever experienced in my life watching you have your own show that orders white people all day with an endless affordable budget Hennessy,” he wrote on Instagram on July 15, sharing a snapshot from a flashback with Jack Knight after how he died at the age of 28. “It took me forever to type this, I don’t think you’re going to leave me crying like this. I love you, 4ver Jak Knight ✊🏿🙏🏿🕊”.