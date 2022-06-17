Comedian Jarrod Carmichael Has Some Strong Thoughts on Dave Chappelle and the “Boogeyman” of Cancellation Culture

Stand-up comedian Jarrod Carmichael has been on a steep rise in Hollywood over the past decade, starting with his pushing the boundaries (and unfairly canceled) NBC comedy “The Carmichael Show” and ending with frank HBO documentary shorts and increasingly popular stand-up performances and more. It was his last hour of comedy, Rotaniel, which not only earned him his first guest appearance on the Saturday Night Live show (for an episode that aired in April), but also gave him the worldwide attention in which he became gay. It’s clear that, now an outspoken member of the LGBTQ+ community, Carmichael has some thoughts on the controversial courtship of Dave Chappelle and the idea of a cancellation culture that has permeated the entertainment world in recent years.

During a detailed discussion with GQ, Jarrod Carmichael talked about all sorts of details of his life and career, including the problems associated with the unification of Rotaniel after he spent years away from the stand-up cycle. And, speaking about his family’s reaction to this special and disclosure of his sexuality, he shared that his 15-year-old niece is the only relative who gave him the recognition he sought, and considers her youth a likely factor in her acceptance. nature. At this point, he encourages other comedians to harass the younger generation—specifically by saying “to hell with all these comedians”— and even before he mentions Dave Chappelle’s name, it is implied that he is talking about a Netflix-backed juggernaut. Carmichael expressed his opinion on this, saying:

Look, I understand. Everyone should create a boogeyman to sell tickets. But that’s not true. Who gets canceled for what they said? What does it mean that people are angry on Twitter? It’s all right. These grown men are fine. I think that often people who don’t say anything truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society as a whole and create this scarecrow. It’s like, listen, is this the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I’m tired of hearing that.

Anyone who immediately doubts that Jarrod Carmichael rejects the existence of a cancellation culture should only take a look at the many reactions to Louis C.K.’s Grammy win in 2022 for his special “Sincerely, Louis C.K.,” in which he jokes about the sexual harassment allegations made against him throughout for many years. . Promoting the idea of a cancellation culture can be as much a marketing tool as anything else, since any advertising is somehow equated with good advertising.

However, Jarrod Carmichael doesn’t want to be a comedian known for throwing punches just to kick up dust and make headlines. He continued by mentioning the name of Dave Chappelle and expressing disagreement with how the comedian handled the controversy over jokes that many consider harmful to the trans community (for the same thing Ricky Gervais criticized shortly after in his latest special). According to Carmichael:

Schapelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro? Is it a legacy? Is your legacy a bunch of opinions about transgender shit? A strange hill to die on. And it’s like, hey, bro. Who the hell are you? Who are you fucking? What do you like to do? Kid jokes aside, who the hell are you? It’s just kind of played out. But he prefers to die on the hill. So fine, let it be.

It doesn’t look like stand-up fans expected Jarrod Carmichael and Dave Chappelle to team up for a country tour together. The director of “On the count of Three” thinks that Chappelle’s behavior of “trolling for trolling” is already tired, but reluctantly gives him the opportunity to be that guy if that’s what suits him the most.

