Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after a “long illness”: read his family’s statement

The comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67 years old.

“It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, April 12. “Besides being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband. , brother, friend and father of his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please continue to laugh as loudly as possible in honor of Gilbert.”

“Gilbert’s humor was cheeky, shocking and often offensive, but the person behind the jokes was anything but,” his “Amazing colossal Gilbert Gottfried podcast!” co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved him and who were lucky enough to share his orbit knew a man who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childish sense of playfulness and surprise. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, fans and comedy fans all over the world. To quote Gilbert himself: “Too soon!”

The New York native was best known for his controversial jokes about current events, as well as for voicing some of his favorite cartoon characters, such as Iago in “Aladdin” and Krang Subprime in the TV series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. Gottfried also played a prominent role in the 2015 documentary “The Aristocrats” about a long-standing forbidden joke that has been circulating in the comedy scene since vaudeville.

After it became known about his death, several comedians and colleagues noted the star of “Difficult Child”, including the graduate of “Seinfeld” Jason Alexander. “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh in those moments when laughter was not easy. What a gift. I didn’t know him well, but I liked what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family,” the 62—year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

In January, Gottfried honored his friends and fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louis Anderson by sharing a photo with them on Instagram. “This photo is very sad now,” he wrote at the time. “Rest in peace, Bob Saget and Louis Anderson. Both are good friends who will be missed.” Saget died on January 9 at the age of 65, and Anderson died just two weeks later at the age of 68.

In his latest Instagram post, the Celebrity Apprentice graduate shared a joke about how his friend Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscar ceremony, and also took a selfie with the comedian. — What is the worst crime? Gottfried wrote on March 28: “Is Chris Rock being physically assaulted or is Chris Rock telling a joke?”