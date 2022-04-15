Comedian and voice actor of “Aladdin” Gilbert Gottfried died at the age of 67: the reaction of Jason Alexander, Kathy Griffin and other stars

Always in their hearts. Celebrities, including Jason Alexander and Kathy Griffin, mourned the loss of comedian Gilbert Gottfried after his death on Tuesday, April 12.

The beloved stand-up, who famously voiced Iago in “Aladdin” in 1992 and the animated series of the same name from 1994 to 1995, was 67 years old when he died.

“It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the late star’s family announced Tuesday in a statement on social media. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father of his two young children.”

The conclusion says: “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please continue to laugh as loudly as possible in honor of Gilbert.” Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara Kravitz and their two children, Lily, 14, and Max, 12.

According to the National Center for the Development of Translational Sciences, this genetic disease is rare. It affects muscles and other body systems with symptoms such as muscle weakness, pain and stiffness.

“Gilbert’s humor was cheeky, shocking and often offensive, but the person behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal podcast!” co—host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved him and who were lucky enough to share his orbit knew a man who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childish sense of playfulness and surprise. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, fans and comedy fans all over the world. To quote Gilbert himself: “Too soon!”

Gottfried broke into the entertainment industry as a teenager and became known for his voice acting in the TV series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Cyber Chase”.

Throughout his career, Gottfried’s humor has touched many, including 62-year-old Alexander, who on Tuesday paid tribute to the late actor.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh in those moments when laughter was not easy. What a gift,” the Seinfeld graduate wrote on social media. “I didn’t know him well, but I liked what he shared with me.

Griffin, for her part, was stunned by the news of Gottfried’s passing, sharing three heartbroken emojis along with a tribute on Twitter to the Troubled Child actor.

Scroll down to see which other celebrities are honoring the late comedian:

Kelly Rizzo

The founder of Eat Travel Rock honored Gottfried by thinking about his friendship with her late husband Bob Saget. “Bob loved Gilbert so much, they had a special friendship,” she tweeted on April 13, sharing a photo of them having dinner with Norm McDonald and Jeff Ross. “Like he did with everyone in this photo. And I send my love to my wonderful friend Jeff, because the loss of Gilbert is unbearable for him.” She concluded her post by noting that “now she is thinking about Dar, his amazing and strong wife,” and sends love to Gottfried’s family.

Viola Davis

“Oh!! What a unique and amazing comedian, actor you were! Always attracted my attention. Rest well! ❤️ ,” the Oscar winner shared on Twitter.

Jeff Ross

“I had to say goodbye to Gil last night. He left quietly (surprisingly, I know) in his sleep due to a rare muscle disease that had been bothering him for a while. He coped with all this like a champion — he performed to the end,” Ross signed a series of Instagram photos with the late star. “No one has made me laugh so much. He was a wonderful friend and a great father to young Max and Lily. My heart goes out to Dara, who cared so much about him. maybe so that Gil, Bob [Saget] and Norm [McDonald] can hear it.

Jonathan Freeman

The Ohio native who voiced Jafar in 1992’s Aladdin recalled working with Gottfried on an animated film. “Losing a partner is never easy. It breaks my heart,” Freeman told People Magazine. “Gilbert will be greatly missed. Jafar said it best of all… “I like how your bird brain works!” My condolences and great love to his wife Dara and his amazing children, Lily and Max.”

Curtis Armstrong

“I have so much to say and I can’t find a single word. I am devastated by the news of Gilbert Gottfried’s death. He was unique and brilliant. Just gutted,” the 68-year-old actor tweeted.

Armstrong later shared a retrospective photo with Gottfried from the early ’80s, when friends were together in Madrid, Spain. “We were constantly mistaken for each other, so we developed the idea of a sitcom starring us called Thicker than Water,” he recalled. “We played twin brothers: my character was a surgeon, and his was an NBC page. No one bit me, but I’m still laughing. 💔 💔 💔 ».