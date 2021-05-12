Come And Enjoy The Week Of Big Brands On AliExpress In May

AliExpress, the Alibaba Group’s global online retail marketplace, will hold a week of deals with major brands in May. In this Brands Week, consumers will be able to find quality products at really attractive prices.

Below, we have separated some of the products and brands that you can find in this week of offers. Oh, and a spoiler: there’s a promotional code for you to close the cart at a discount! Check out:

supmarcabr7 ($ 7 off for purchases over $ 50)

supmarcabr14 ($ 14 off for purchases over $ 99)

supmarcabr29 ($ 29 discount for purchases over $ 199)

YOUPIN Mibro Color Smartwatch

Known for other quality gadgets, YOUPIN – one of the several subsidiary brands of Xiaomi – is launching a new smartwatch in May. The Mibro Color is a smart watch that has everything that a device in the category needs to offer, from heart rate monitoring to monitoring sports activities.

The model has a 1.57 inch multicolored screen and a wide variety of watch faces to customize the watch. One of the highlights of the model is the wide variety of bracelet colors available, offering neutral and beautiful tones for those who like to vary the style.

It is worth mentioning that this smart watch is waterproof and can be dipped and even used during water activities. The battery capable of withstanding up to 10 days is a relief for those who do not want to worry about recharging the smartwatch every day.

Smartphone Blackview A90

Blackview is a brand that has gained notoriety because of its high-resistance smartphones. However, the company also invests in conventional devices and is launching the A90 model to attract the attention of the public who are looking for a device with a good cost-benefit ratio.

The smartphone is equipped with a Helio P60 (2 GHz octa-core) processor, from MediaTek, and offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The internal space can still be expanded with the use of a micro SD card.

The display of the Blackview A90 is 6.39 inches with HD resolution of 1560×720 pixels. The front camera is very discreet on the screen and has 8 MP of resolution. The photo set at the rear stands out for Sony’s professional 12 MP sensor capable of producing good images in any situation.