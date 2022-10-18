Comcast Is Boosting Speeds For Most of Its Xfinity Internet Customers.

In short: Comcast is in the process of improving internet connection speeds for millions of customers in the US. Starting this week, new and existing customers who have subscribed to the Performance Starter/Connect package will see the download speed increase from 50 Mbit/s to 75 Mbit/s, and for customers with the Performance/Connect More level, the speed will decrease from 100 Mbit/s to 200 Mbit/s.

Similarly, Performance Pro/Fast clients will be reduced from 300 Mbit/s to 400 Mbit/s, Blast/Superfast clients will see the download limit increase from 600 Mbit/s to 800 Mbit/s, and Extreme Pro/Gigabit clients will increase from 900 Mbit/s to 1. Gbit/s.

Comcast labels its packages differently depending on which part of the country you live in.

Bill Connors, president of Xfinity at Comcast, said that the number of devices connected to Xfinity in households has grown 12-fold since 2018, adding that the need for fast, reliable and secure Internet will continue to grow.

We were informed that the changes will affect more than 20 million Xfinity households in the USA.

An increase in speed is always welcome. In fact, those at entry-level levels will benefit the most from the changes, especially in households where multiple members are struggling for bandwidth at the same time.

Last month, Comcast launched a multi-gigabit rollout that will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses in 34 cities with 2 Gbps internet service by the end of 2025. The company’s Wi-Fi Gateway 6E, launched earlier this year, plays a key role in connecting many wireless consumer devices.

Comcast continues to move its entire network to 10G. Not to be confused with mobile 5G (meaning fifth generation), 10G is the name of the technology that will allow Comcast to eventually provide multi—gigabit symmetric speeds over cable connections that are already installed in tens of millions of homes and businesses. , without having to dig up yards and blocks (a subtle hint at the fiber optic installers you may have seen lately destroying your neighborhood).