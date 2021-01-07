Combat Zone: Netflix has released trailer for action movie

Netflix yesterday released the official trailer for Combat Zone, a new action and science fiction movie, starring Anthony Mackie (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Damson Idris (Snowfall). In the preview, a drone pilot is sent for special training with an Army Captain and discovers that he is a secret weapon of war. Check out the video.

In the plot, Harp (Idris) is a young drone pilot assigned to work with Captain Leo (Mackie) after making a wrong decision on the field. Harp soon learns that Leo is different from his previous commanders: he is an android. As the pair search for a new mission, it becomes increasingly clear to Harp that there is more going on with Leo than he could have imagined. And, as time goes by, the young pilot realizes that his new commander is not the hero he imagined at the beginning.

The cast of the feature also features Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Emily Beecham (Ave, Caesar!) And Enzo Cilenti (Guardians of the Galaxy). Mikael Håfström (The Ritual) is responsible for the direction while the script is signed by Rob Yescombe (from The Division) and Rowan Athale.

Combat zone hits the Netflix catalog on January 15.