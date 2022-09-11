Colts Reportedly Made Quenton Nelson the Highest-Paid Quarterback in NFL History

It is reported that the Indianapolis Colts have awarded All-Pro quarterback Quenton Nelson with a new major contract.

According to Adam Schefter:

“The Colts’ Pro-Bowl Quenton Nelson has reached an agreement for an unprecedented four-year extension with an average value of $20 million per year, including a guaranteed $60 million, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, according to a source. The Colts completed the deal. tonight with R. J. Gonser from CAA.”

Nelson was pretty much the best defender in football after Andy picked him sixth overall back in 2018.

The 26-year—old is an absolute killer, and he’s not afraid to add a little extra to the blocks. He was a pro bowler every year of his career and was selected to the first-team All-Pro in three of his four seasons in the NFL.

He will have a chance to show people why the Celts paid him a lot of money on Sunday at one o’clock in the afternoon.