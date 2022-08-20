Colts owner Jim Irsay sharply commented on Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has not been shy about criticizing Carson Wentz since he traded him to Washington earlier this offseason.

A few months after Irsay called the Wentz era a “mistake,” Irsay added some more negative comments about the former Colt QB.

“We spent the season with some inconsistency at quarterback, which led to serious problems,” Irsay said in an interview with the New York Post.

Wentz played just one season for the Colts in 2021. The team narrowly missed the playoffs after failing at the end of the season, losing to the Jaguars 2-14 in Week 18. The veteran QB finished the year with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. .

Irsay and the Colts got rid of Wentz in an exchange with the Commanders back in March, giving way to a new signalman from Indianapolis, Matt Ryan.

“We are committed to perfection, now we just need to do it,” Irsay said. “And Matt Ryan has the same feeling in his heart.”

Wentz will have the opportunity to show this to Irsay and his old team during the Week 8 match against the Colts on October 30.