Colts Announce Decision on Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Before Jaguars Game

The Indianapolis Colts have received unpleasant news about star receiver Michael Pittman.

After injuring his quadriceps all week, Pittman was downgraded until Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittman played 98% of the Colts’ offensive snaps in the team’s first-week matchup with the Houston Texans. He made nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, leading all receivers.

The 31-year-old receiver registered limited participation in practice on Wednesday before registering DNS on Thursday and Friday.

The Colts will be very limited in the wide receiver position during tomorrow’s competition. In addition to Pittman’s injury, rookie Alex Pierce was also ruled out due to a concussion. Paris Campbell will have to become the team’s leading receiver.

The game starts tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET in Jacksonville.