Colt McCoy Injured: NFL World’s Reaction

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals will be without a primary backup quarterback for the first four weeks.

According to RapSheet, “[The Cardinals] placed QB Colt McCoy on injured reserve and promoted Trace McSorley to the active roster from the practice squad.”

The NFL world reacted to McCoy’s injury on Wednesday.

“Just in time for the Texas-Alabama game,” one user replied.

“Just giving away the damn money.”

“”If Kyler Murray loses, Cliff Kingsbury’s college-style attack will play into Trace McSorley’s hands,” the Pennsylvania student replied. “McSorley once shone like Nittany Lyon, but he has yet to collect a lot of playing time in the NFL.”

“The Cardinals would have won the Super Bowl if Colt McCoy hadn’t been hurt,” Clint Lamb wrote.

Hard break for cards.