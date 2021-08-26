ColorOS 12 release date from OPPO’s voice assistant

OPPO is quietly preparing for its new interface, ColorOS 12. The surprise ColorOS 12 release date and time came from Brenoo, the company’s voice assistant. Rumors about OPPO’s new Android 12-based user interface ColorOS 12 do not stop.

Earlier reports surfaced rumors that the new interface will be released in August. However, the expected did not happen, and the Chinese manufacturer did not make the expected move. Now, a solid claim shared on Weibo has revealed important information about the ColorOS 12 release date.

Breeno, the artificial intelligence supported voice assistant developed by OPPO as a rival to Siri, gave important information about the ColorOS 12 release date upon a user’s question.

ColorOS 12 release date came from Breeno

Breeno, OPPO’s Siri rival voice assistant, answered a Weiboo user’s ColorOS 12 release date question. Accordingly, OPPO will introduce the new interface on Monday, September 13 at 2 am Turkey time.

It is interesting that the voice assistant is so precise from date to time. The more interesting thing is that this answer changed later. OPPO changed the answer to “To be introduced soon, please stay tuned”. Despite this exact statement, it is not yet possible to say that the ColorOS 12 release date has been official.

OPPO is getting ready to come up with a much faster and user-friendly design with its new interface. Although the ColorOS 12 features are not yet clear, it will come up with a multi-screen sharing similar to Huawei. Accordingly, OPPO named the feature that will come with ColorOS 12 ColorOS Inter-Display Connection.

The new ColorOS 12 feature will presumably be limited to China initially in beta testing. Accordingly, with the new interface feature, it will come with instant connection, cross-device file transfer, clipboard sharing, image synchronization and message synchronization support.

With a new agreement between OPPO and OnePlus, the ColorOS 12 interface will also be used on OnePlus phones. Born under the umbrella of Oppo, OnePlus has thus reunited with Oppo. In this sense, some features of the OnePlus interface HydrogenOS will also appear with ColorOS 12. It is not yet clear what exactly these features will be.

Among the expected features of ColorOS 12, a simpler interface design and transparent icons are expected to appear. The simplified design is also in the foreground in the file manager part of the interface, which is expected to come with a control center similar to Xiaomi MIUI 12. In the widget and settings section, ColorOS 12 design will offer various improvements.

If the claims are true, on September 13, OPPO will introduce a high-end flagship phone with ColorOS 12. OPPO may introduce a foldable phone with this new interface.