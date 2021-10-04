ColorOs 12 Public Beta Has Arrived: First Phones To Buy!

OPPO and OnePlus‘ flagship phones will be able to participate in the beta program of the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 interface.

The public beta version of the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 user interface has been launched in China. The new update, which covers both OPPO and OnePlus’ smartphones, contains technologies that will alleviate the system load of the devices on which it is installed. According to the shared information, memory usage will decrease by 30 percent and battery consumption will decrease by 20 percent.

ColorOS 12 comes with important innovations. With Quantum Animation 3.0 technology, system animations will be more intuitive based on user interactions. With the Quick Look feature, you can see the status information of smart devices connected to your phone; Smart Sidebar 2.0 will suggest actions based on the application you are currently using.

Which devices received the ColorOS 12 beta?

According to the information in GSMArena, the ColorOS 12 public beta version has been opened to the access of OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, OPPO Find X3, X3 Mars Explorer Edition and X3 Pro models. OPPO, which started the testing process with 5 different devices in total, is expected to cover more models in the coming days.

On the other hand, the software versions of the phones will also be different. The OnePlus 9 series will be upgraded to version number A.11, while Find X3 Pro and X3 Explorer Edition will have version number A.27. Devices that are eligible to receive the ColorOS 12 beta version must first register. Then, if OPPO approves the update, it can be upgraded from the Settings app.



Screenshots from the ColorOS 12 interface

Phones expected to receive ColorOS 12

October 2021:

OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition

OPPO Find X3 Pro

OPPO Find X3

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

November 2021:

OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OPPO Find X2 League of Legends S10 Limited Edition

OPPO Find X2

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ 5G Detective Conan Limited Edition

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ 5G

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno6 5G

December 2021:

OPPO Ace2 EVA Limited Edition

OPPO Ace2

OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G Artist Limited Edition

OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno5 5G

OPPO Reno5K 5G

OPPO K9 5G

OPPO A95 5G

OPPO A93 5G

First Half of 2022: