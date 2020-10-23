Colorado fire explodes size, forces thousands to evacuate

A raging Colorado wildfire triggered more mandatory evacuation orders Thursday afternoon as the Continental Divide jumped into Rocky Mountain National Park, fed by drought-eaten pine trees and dry, windy weather.

Around noon local time, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office alerted people in parts of the city of Estes Park, on the east side of the national park, to leave their homes and businesses due to the East Troublesome Fire. , which has burned over 196 square miles and is only 5% contained.

“Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible,” read an emergency message. “Do not delay in leaving to collect your belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business.



