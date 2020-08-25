Color wireless headset for gamers from Logitech

Logitech introduced the accessory group named G Series Color Collection, which consists of colorful products for gamers. The series includes headphones, keyboards and mice in different colors that can be enjoyed by players broadcasting on platforms such as Twitch. The Logitech G733 wireless headset stands out as the star of the collection.

Utilizing DTS Headphone: X technology for surround sound effects and stereo sound, the headset also has Lightspeed wireless low latency technology. Customizable RGB lighting and sound filters are also among the features of the G733. According to the information provided by Logitech, the G733’s battery life exceeds 29 hours while the loudness is at 50 percent. It is also worth noting that the headset is compatible with PlayStation 4.

Four different color options are available for the G733: blue, violet, black and white. The colors of the headband and microphone cover of the headset can also be changed by users.

The G915 TKL gaming keyboard also has similar color customization options, mechanical keys and Lightspeed wireless technology. The G305 wireless and G203 wired gaming mice are also among Logitech’s new products.

The Logitech G733 will be sold abroad for $ 130. You will have to pay $ 10 for additional accessories. It will say $ 230 on the G915’s price tag. $ 60 for the G305 and $ 40 for the G203. All products will be available in September.



