Last year, Apple launched its radical decision to abandon Intel processors. Shortly after this change announced at WWDC 2020 event, ARM-based Macs appeared. We saw this processor in the new Mac mini and Macbook Air in 2020. One of the Apple products expected to switch to the ARM platform was the new generation iMac series. With the leak that emerged today, the color options of the new generation iMac series have become clear.

Color options of the new generation iMac series leaked

We know that the new iMac series that Apple will introduce this year will have an Apple Silicon signed processor. It was also heralded by famous analysts that important design changes will be seen. One of the famous analysts, Jon Prosser, claimed that the new iMac series will have color options for the latest series of iPads. If this claim is true, space gray, silver, rose gold, green, and sky blue color options will also be available on the new iMacs.

In addition, the image published by Prosser provides an idea of ​​how these colors might appear on devices.

Apart from these color changes, the criticism of iMac fans about the frame is also expected to be taken into account. Colors and tastes are indisputable, but what do you think about these color options?