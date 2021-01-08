Color options of Galaxy S21 series have been announced

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will officially appear next week. The South Korean company is already preparing its websites for the S21 series. More than 900 web pages created for different members of the S21 series, color and storage space options were created by the famous sensor Evan Blass.

There are 11 different color options in the list. Members of the S21 series will take their place on the shelves with color options such as black, brown, gold, gray, khaki, pink, red, silver, titanium, purple and white.

However, it is stated that Samsung may not announce all of these color options on January 14th. It is stated that some of the colors in question may be available in certain regions later in the year. It is said that this way, Samsung can keep the excitement for the S21.

There is also some information about Samsung’s regional plans. For example, Galaxy S21 5G’s gray color option will be sold in Italy under the name Enterprise Edition. The same tariff will be applied for the black color option of the S21 Ultra 5G.