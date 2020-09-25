Color option of Google Pixel 5 seen with new products

It is said that Google Pixel 5 will come with a new green color option to be added in addition to black. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until late this month to see what this new model will look like. This particular option of Google’s upcoming flagship phone appears to have emerged in a leaked marketing shoot detected by WinFuture (via 9to5Google). The phone stands with its screen on the bottom. It leaves the fingerprint sensor on the back and the all-plastic back visible, and both details seem to line up with the rumors.

Given how leaky Google tech products tend to leak, the resulting photo is no surprise. Because here it also offers another look at Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker, which is expected at the event on September 30, and its new Chromecast running the revamped Google TV interface. Both products were recently seen on stock records of retail stores in the US. So the recent leak not only looks real, it also shows that the launch of these products is imminent.

Looking at this single photo seems extremely convincing about what we expect Google to announce at its upcoming hardware event on September 30th. But to summarize, Pixel 5, Google’s new flagship phone, is rumored to have a 6-inch OLED display, 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4080mAh battery, IP68 waterproof, and 18W USB-C speed. will accommodate charging support.

The Pixel 5 is said to be released with Pixel 4A 5G, a high-end version of Pixel 4A that can connect to 5G networks. The new Chromecast is said to include a remote and, unlike previous iterations, it will run the new Google TV UI rather than serving as a device that can only stream content from phones to TVs.

We won’t have to wait long to see what Google has to offer for hardware for the rest of 2020. The company is organizing an event on Wednesday, September 30th. We will cover the event and the devices announced during the event in depth on these pages.



