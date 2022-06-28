College Sports World’s Reaction to the Big 12 Hiring Report – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The Big 12 is close to hiring Brett Yormark as the next commissioner.

The news was first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated on Monday evening. Yormark is currently the Chief Operating Officer of the Jay-Z Roc Nation agency.

This would certainly be a non-standard hiring, given that York has almost no college work experience.

Yormark has spent the last three years at Roc Nation. Dellenger also reports that Yormark is “considered one of the most influential and brightest executives in the entertainment agency industry.”

College fans are intrigued by the potential of this hiring.

“The more I learn about Yormark, the more I like this Big 12 employee. I was told he “might be the best seller in America,” Gabe Icard tweeted.

“I like it at first sight. Now is not the time to think traditionally with a lifelong college athlete. The game has changed and is changing rapidly as we speak. Time for someone with new, unconventional ideas,” John Kurtz tweeted.

It has not yet been announced when the official announcement will be made.