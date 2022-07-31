College Football World’s Reaction to Ohio State Quarterback’s Commitment

Ohio State has added to its already stellar set in 2023.

The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over states like Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn.

Glenn is the eighth best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the 17th quarterback in the country according to a combined 247Sports ranking. He also ranks 335th overall, regardless of position.

The Buckeyes currently have the second best recruiting class in the country after this commitment. Glenn is the 16th rookie with four stars in his class.

American football fans/media representatives are not surprised that the Buckeyes have become richer.

“Ohio State’s pursuit of the 2023 quarterback had some twists, but the Buckeyes had one. Brock Glenn, a four—star prospect from Memphis, dedicated himself to OSU,” Bill Rabinowitz tweeted.

“Congratulations to Lausanne QB Brock Glenn, who transferred to Ohio State! It’s been a long time since Memphis had a P5 QB. Brock recently told me that he will graduate in December and will be in Columbus for the spring ball,” John Varlas tweeted. .

It remains to be seen if the Buckeyes will be able to get the best recruiting class when the cycle ends.