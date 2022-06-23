College Football World’s Reaction to Ark Manning’s Commitment

Perhaps this is the most serious decision of any player of a generation: five-star quarterback Arch Manning chose the University of Texas today.

The announcement was made with a six-word tweet and a photo of him wearing a Longhorns shirt and leaning back for a throw. Manning recently visited the Longhorns campus as part of his third official visit.

To say that the commitments are significant would be an understatement. He is one of the most hyped and high-class quarterbacks to graduate from high school since Vince Young (another Texas commitment).

Texas fans and American football analysts were delighted with this news. Some point out how historically important this decision is:

But although Arch Manning’s football career has been closely watched since he was in high school, his decision to choose a school immediately made him an enemy of the wider world of college football.

You can tell from the comments that everyone except Longhorns fans turned their backs on him.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and grandson of Pro Bowl quarterback Archie Manning. All three were also very successful quarterbacks in college.

He’s already playing as the best quarterback in any NFL draft he’ll ever play in.

In a couple of years, we’ll find out if he has the skills to pay the bills.