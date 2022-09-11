College Football World Welcomes Marcus Freeman’s Start at Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman starts his career as the leader of the Fighting Irish with a score of 0:3.

Freeman took over as head coach after losing the Notre Dame Bowl game to Oklahoma State at the end of the 2021 season. He made his regular season debut against Ohio State in a top-five matchup last weekend, putting up a good fight in a 21-10 loss.

These first two defeats against top-10 teams are understandable. But on Saturday, the Fighting Irish lost at home to Marshall with a score of 26-21.

Freeman became the first head coach in Notre Dame history to start 0-3.

The college football world reacted to this ugly start for Freeman on Twitter.

“What a huge, huge moment for Marshall and Charles Huff. What a terrible disaster for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman,” Pat Ford wrote.

“Not only 0-3 at the start of his tenure for Marcus Freeman, but also three lost second halves in those defeats,” said another.

Freeman and the Fighting Irishman hope to return for another home game against the Cal Golden Bears next Saturday.