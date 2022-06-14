College Football World Reacts To What Marcus Freeman Said about Ohio State

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has some plans against the Ohio State football program.

In a recent sit-down interview with CBS Sports, Freeman praised Notre Dame’s scientists.

“I’m not talking from the top down, but most of our children —I want to say it correctly — are forced to study, and their learning habits are formed every day,” Freeman said via CBS Sports. “You can’t fool the scientists at Notre Dame.”

Then Freeman cast a shadow on the academic situation in another program. Most people think he means the state of Ohio.

“You don’t go to classes [in such places]?” he added. “OK, take some online courses, come to meetings. At Notre Dame, they make you go to class every day.”

This isn’t the first time Ohio State has caught the drifter Freeman, who played defensive back for the Buckeyes under Jim Tressel.

Last December, Freeman told the Players Tribune that playing at Ohio State was “the wrong decision” and he’s very grateful he didn’t make the same mistake twice.

“I can’t say exactly what made us come to Notre Dame, but there was something,” he said. “We all know that there is something special about Notre Dame. We all know that this is something special. And I just thank God that I didn’t make the wrong decision twice.”

Freeman and the Fighting Irish open the 2022 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Bucs.