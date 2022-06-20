College Football World Reacts To Teammate Mark Manning’s Commitment

Arch Manning isn’t going to college yet, but his friend is ready.

Manning’s high school teammate, three-star tight end Will Randle, has just announced his intention to attend the University of Texas.

“Something orange. #done,” he said.

Funnily enough, Randle and Manning were in Austin together over the weekend, checking out the Longhorns.

It may not mean anything, but it would certainly be interesting if Manning and Randle became a kind of package deal for the Longhorns.

“Randle’s touchdown will no doubt benefit Texas in recruiting Arch Manning. The two are teammates in high school and have attended colleges together many times,” he said Hookem.com .

“Ark Manning’s schoolmate made a commitment… and it’s not the Crimson Tide,” Roll Tide told Wire.

“Isidore Newman, TE and Ark Manning’s teammate, Will Randle COMMITS Longhorns #AllGasNoBrakes #HookEm,” Texas Talk said in a statement.

“Photo of Ark Manning during his current official visit to Texas. This will be his fifth visit to Texas, and according to rumors, his teammate from T.E. High School, Will Randle, received a prediction that he was heading to Texas. Will Texas be able to make a deal with Manning? #HornsUp,” wrote the No Huddle podcast.

“Target #LSU and teammate Ark Manning are choosing Texas. Will Randle proved to be one of Manning’s main targets during their time at Newman. The two of them completed a visit to Austin this weekend,” said Zach Nagy.

Will Randle’s commitment to Texas convince Manning to pick the Longhorns as well?

The recruitment of a five-star quarterback is gaining momentum.