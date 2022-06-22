College Football World Reacts to Ohio State’s Recruiting Dominance

Ohio State is fast becoming the WRU, and they didn’t give up on Wednesday.

For three consecutive days, the Buckeyes have received commitments from two of the top three recruits in the country. And now receiver number 9 Noah Rogers.

Returning to Ohio State as an assistant, Brian Hartline threw down the Gauntlet of Infinity when it came to hiring for the WR position.

The college football world reacted to OSU’s dominance in recruiting on Twitter.

“BOOM,— tweeted Eleven Warriors. “2023 four-star receiver Noah Rogers commits to Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes their third receiver commitment in as many days.”

Further: “In Noah Rogers, Ohio, there is another promising player from the top 50 who is able to win any contested ball from the opponent’s defenders.”

“Teams with the top three receivers overall in the same recruiting class in the era of consolidated rankings,” noted Dan Hope. “2000: Texas — B.J. Johnson, Roy Williams, Sloane Thomas. 2021: Alabama -Ja’Corey Brooks, Agie Hall, Jojo Earl. 2023: Ohio State – Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers.”

“Thanks to Noah Rogers’ commitment, Brian Hartline has received commitments from 13 top receivers since he became OSU’s WR coach in 2018,” noted Bill Rabinowitz. “This is ridiculous.”

What a week to be Buckeye.