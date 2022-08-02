College Football World Reacts to Ohio State’s Big Recruiting Losses – The Spun: What’s in the Sports World Today

It’s rare for Ohio State to lose a top football recruit, but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday afternoon.

The four-star tight end of 2023 has stunningly changed its commitment from Ohio State to Alabama.

“First of all, I am grateful to Ohio State, the coaching staff, as well as the Buckeye players and fans,” the statement said. “I have a lot of respect for the program and the team. I completely agreed with Buckeye Nation, so this decision and announcement were hard for me. After much discussion and prayer, my family and I decided that it would be best to give up Ohio State University. I take commitment and loyalty very seriously, but this is the right choice I needed to make for my future and my family. At the same time, I renounce my commitment to the University of Alabama. I’m looking forward to what the future will bring and how I can develop as a player and a person under Coach Saban and Coach Cox. Roll Tide!»

Lockwood is currently the second-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the ninth-best tight end rookie in the country according to a combined 247Sports ranking. He is also the 141st recruit in the country, regardless of position.

Fans of college football reacted quickly to this large-scale news.

According to 247Sports, Alabama now has the best recruiting class in the country for 2023.