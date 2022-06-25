College Football World Reacts to Kentucky QB’s Rude Eating Habit – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

How do you like your morning coffee? We will guess without mayonnaise.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated and Chrissy Froyd of NBC Sports Edge, Lewis said that he sometimes drinks coffee with a little mayonnaise. No, he’s not joking.

Fortunately, this is a fickle habit. However, sometimes he drinks a disgusting combination.

“I was on the phone with Will Lewis earlier today, and he said he doesn’t drink mayonnaise in his coffee every day, but he has done it several times,” Froid said. “Always here for a meal, but this is one I’m still gaining the confidence to try…”

Mayonnaise in coffee? We’ll skip it.

“Will Lewis must be trolling at the moment, right?” one fan asked.

Unfortunately, this may not even be Lewis’ worst eating habit. Apparently, he eats a banana with a peel.

“I don’t even think this is the most depraved gastronomic behavior of Will Lewis. A man does not peel before eating a banana,” said Michael Baumann.

“Elite quarterbacks tend to eat poorly, so in my opinion that makes Will Lewis an easy QB1,” Brett Kollmann said.

“Breaking news: Will Lewis officially be a UDFA after this completely wild case,” added Chris Spooner.

Will Lewis will either slip off the draft board or improve his NFL stock with his latest eating habit.

Who knows? Maybe he’s onto something.