College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Latest Commitment – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

On Wednesday, Alabama received another recruit to recruit in 2023.

Five-star safety specialist Caleb Downs has announced his commitment to the program, joining fellow five-star secondary recruits Tony Mitchell and Jalil Hurley.

Downs is the highest ranked player in his home state (Georgia) and the best security recruit in the class of recruitment in 2023 according to the consolidated rating of 247Sports. He also ranks 12th overall, regardless of position.

The college football world is amazed at how good the Alabama school will be in the coming years.

“Alabama, which should lose Jordan Battle, Demarco Hellams and possibly others from its second plan next offseason, has added three 5-star defenders of 2023 in the person of Caleb Downs, Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell. All of them are among the top 25 in the overall standings. prospects in the 247 Sports composite,” Mike Rodak wrote from AL.com on Twitter.

“Alabama’s secondary catch is getting silly at this point,” On3’s Clint Lamb tweeted.

According to 247Sports, Alabama now ranks fifth among the top 2023 recruiting classes in the country.