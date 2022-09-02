College football fans are excited about the return of Gus Johnson

It’s not college football season unless Gus Johnson announces games.

Johnson returned to the microphone Thursday night at the Penn State-Purdue game, and the fans are thrilled about it.

“It’s so nice to hear Gus Johnson’s voice on TV again,” one fan wrote.

“CFB on Fox is back, which means Gus Johnson is back, which means life has made sense again,” another fan wrote.

“Gus Johnson remains the best commentator in all sports,” another fan tweeted.

Johnson and his partner Joel Klatt are currently discussing the Penn State-Purdue game on Fox.

Then, every Saturday of this season, they will convene a Big Ten game, and then on December 3, the Big Ten championship game will take place.