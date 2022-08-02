College Football Analyst Predicts AP – The Spun Preseason Poll: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

In just a couple of weeks, we will publish the AP preseason poll for college football.

After that, the fun begins, as the season will begin on August 27.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports already has his own forecast of what the AP top 10 will look like. He has USC in 10th place and Oklahoma in 9th to start before Utah, Michigan and Notre Dame finished 8th and 6th.

Then he rates Texas A&M quite highly, especially after the school was ranked among the best recruiters in the country this year. He had the Aggies in fifth place before Clemson moved up to fourth place.

Crawford expects a big setback from the Tigers after they lost three games last year.

“Dabo Swinney doesn’t mince words when he says that this team is worthy of the championship. He knows that this defense will be one of the best during his tenure, but the biggest question arises about the quarterback, where DJ Uiagalelei will have to become much better.” the opportunity to increase the number of wins of the Tigers from 10 to 12 or more,” writes Crawford.

Finally, Crawford runs Georgia at number 3, Ohio State at number 2 and Alabama at number 1.

These last four programs seem to be the favorites to return to the college football playoffs this season.

We’ll need to see if Crawford gets those ratings right when the poll comes out.