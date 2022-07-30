College Basketball Player Dies At Age 20 After Passing Out On Court

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a player who unexpectedly passed away last weekend.

According to a statement from the team, Derek Gray, a basketball player from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, died this week. He was only 20 years old.

“The Warhawk Nation mourns the loss of Derek Gray, a student-athlete of the Warhawk men’s basketball team, who unexpectedly passed away on July 24, 2022 while playing a favorite game,” the team said in a statement.

Head coach Pat Miller said Gray lost consciousness during a game in which the team was playing with vacationers.

“It was terrible,— Miller said. — We have a night camp. At the end of our evening session, we bring pizza for the campers, and all our counselors play a game and turn on music, and it’s just fun. … He lost consciousness during the game.”

Our thoughts are with the Grey family.