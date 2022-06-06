College Baseball Coach Shared a Text Message from Peyton Manning – The Spun: What’s Trending in the World of Sports Today

Getting a text message from NFL legend Peyton Manning is a big deal. We wouldn’t know, but one college baseball head coach knows for sure.

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello couldn’t help but brag about a recent message he received from Manning during a meeting with reporters on Monday.

“I’m going to ‘modestly brag’ here — I’ll just throw it away,” Vitello said via Rocky Top Insider. “The only reason I know we’re playing Notre Dame is because of one text message, and it was from Peyton Manning. Thank you for sending it. I’m not going to thank you for letting us know who we’re playing; we’d just like to enjoy the moment for a minute. And thank you for letting me brag about Peyton sending me a text message on my phone.”

We’d be bragging too if we got a message from Manning. You can only dream.

Meanwhile, Vitello and the volunteers will host Notre Dame in the Super Regional this weekend.