Collector’s edition of The Last of Us, Part 1, has already been resold

“One of Us” is one of Sony’s most famous games, the story of Joel and Ellie holds a special place in the hearts of many. “One of Us, Part 1” is a remake designed to better reflect the original intent, and although some think it’s a money divorce, there is undoubtedly a lot of hype around the title. To celebrate its release, Sony and Naughty Dog released a new batch of Firefly Editions at 12:00 pm ET on September 2.

However, for those hoping to purchase this collector’s edition of The Last of Us Part 1, the list was reportedly sold out in seconds. Not everyone has the opportunity to stay up so late for release, but even for those who did, it turned out to be difficult. It doesn’t seem to be a matter of limited stocks and lots of buyers, but limited stocks and bots, since these items are already on sale in second-hand stores like eBay.

The Last of Us Part 1’s Firefly Edition comes with a special Steelbook, The Last of Us: American Dreams comics, several cosmetic items, and early in-game content. It sells for $99, but it sells at an incredible markup on eBay. According to VGC, about 200 ads were put up on eBay at a price of $ 350 to $ 600. For those hoping to perpetuate this release with a collector’s edition, this is incredibly discouraging.

After all, although discussions about bots and scalping have largely subsided, it still happens too often in the gaming industry. Pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok’s Jotnar Edition were bought up and sold out at ridiculous prices almost instantly, while new consoles, maps and more have also suffered over the past few months. Many have called on sites like first-hand retailers and eBay itself to put an end to this, but it’s incredibly difficult. However, this does not mean that something should not be done.

It is unknown whether the PS Store will receive more Firefly Editions, which means that many fans, unfortunately, miss out on a much-desired purchase, unless they are willing to pay at least three times for it. Some special editions like this have more and cost more, but this one was pretty reasonable. It is not yet known whether something will be done about this, but The Last of Us Part 1 has officially been released on PS5. For those waiting for the PC version, it’s worth mentioning that one developer said that the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 will be released shortly after it comes out on the PS5, but nothing has been officially announced yet.

The Last of Us Part 1 is already available on PS5. A PC version is in development.