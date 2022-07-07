Collector’s edition of GoW Ragnarök hints that Kratos owns Mjolnir

The collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok contains a copy of the hammer of Thor Mjolnir, which suggests that Kratos will own the iconic hammer in the game. The long-awaited title will complete the Scandinavian saga of the series, in which Kratos and Atreus will get into a fight with such deities as Thor, Freya and Odin. The God of War Ragnarok trailer with a release date was recently announced on November 9th, and this announcement followed along with an exciting cinematic trailer. The collector’s edition of God of War Ragnarok includes a copy of the hammer of Thor Mjolnir, which hints that Kratos himself will own this powerful weapon.

God of War 2018 served as a new start for the series, moved Kratos from the Greek myth to the Scandinavian world. The game also features Atreus, the little son of Kratos with an epic destiny. God of War sends Kratos and Atreus on an exciting and emotional journey through the Nine Worlds, where Kratos teaches his son to survive, and Atreus teaches his father to be a hero. The game ends with an exciting moment: Atreus turns out to be the cheating god Loki, before Thor confronts the duo in their house. In God of War Ragnarok, Thor will be a prominent antagonist, and “Sons of Anarchy” star Ryan Hurst will portray him using motion capture.

Although Thor never actually appears in God of War 2018, the Norse God of Thunder plays an important role in the game’s story. The powerful son of Odin acts as a reflection of Kratos’ past, when the Asgardian destroyed the Jotuns with his unstoppable hammer. Mjolnir was created by Brock and Sindri, two friendly dwarves who occupy a large place in the rather small secondary composition of the name, which makes it an analogue of Kratos’ own Leviathan Axe. Thor and his hammer will finally appear live in the upcoming sequel, and collectible editions of God of War Ragnarok will even include a 16-inch replica of the mythological weapon.

God Of War Ragnarok Will Most Likely See Kratos With Thor’s Hammer

Fans assume that God of War Ragnarok will allow Kratos to own Mjolnir, and the recently released collector’s edition of the game supports this idea. Although the scale copy may simply reflect Thor’s prominent role in the game, it seems strange to include weapons that the game’s protagonist never owns. In order for Mjolnir to play a big enough role in the game to justify its inclusion in the Collector’s Edition, it is likely that Kratos will take the hammer and use it after defeating Thor in battle. This weapon will be the perfect addition to the arsenal of the Ghost of Sparta in God of War Ragnarok, given that it acts similarly to Leviathan, but at the same time has its own unique abilities. The new Scandinavian weapon in God of War Ragnarok is almost a guarantee, and the collector’s edition assumes that Mjolnir will be one of them.

In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Thor will finally come together in battle, and the God of Thunder will wield his mighty hammer Mjolnir. However, the collector’s edition of the game suggests that the hammer will be more significant than just an enemy weapon. Kratos will undoubtedly expand his arsenal in God of War Ragnarok, and Mjolnir has become the most likely weapon for the Ghost of Sparta.