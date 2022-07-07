Collecting a complete collection of Stephen King: every book, movie and TV series that a real King fan should have

CinemaBlend participates in partner programs with various companies. We may receive a commission when you click on links or make purchases on them.

One can make a strong argument in favor of the fact that over the past 50 years, no author has made a greater contribution to pop culture than Stephen King. It all started with Carrie, a book in 1974 and a film in 1976, and since then the author has established himself not only as one of the most prolific professional writers, but also as a legend of the medium. He releases at least one new book (be it a novel, a collection of short stories or scientific literature) every year, and in fact it rarely happens that in the 21st century a year does not pass without the premiere of at least one film adaptation on any of them. on the big screen or on television.

Between Stephen King’s books, movies, and television, his work is also a great playground for fans who consider themselves “collectors” — and if you’re one of those people, we’ve created this feature for you.

I personally spent years creating my own perfect Stephen King collection, and knowing that there are a huge number of regular readers, I decided to lend a helping hand by helping others do the same. From Carrie to IT and the Outsider, let’s dig in!

Books by Stephen King

It all starts with books, so we’ll start the collector’s journey here. More advanced collectors (and those with disposable income) may be inclined to go the route of buying copies of the first edition of each of the titles, but this is more of a beginner’s guide that points out the best publicly available editions of each of them.

Stephen King’s Must-Have Books

If you are collecting the main collection of Stephen King, be sure to start with classics (“Carrie”, “The Arsonist”, “The Dead Zone”), TV series (“The Dark Tower”, “The Bill Hodges Trilogy”) and epics (“Confrontation”, “It”).)

Worth checking out

When you have the essentials, you can expand from there. Some of them are wonderful books — they just don’t have such a legacy.