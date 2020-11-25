Colleague: Google app gives money to completers

Google is testing a new rewards app that appears to be an advanced and more complex version of Opinion Rewards. The novelty promises to give money (not virtual credits) in exchange for carrying out certain tasks, such as photographing storefronts and transcribing sentences.

Entitled Google Task Mate, the platform arrived at the Play Store in beta last Thursday (19), bringing tasks divided into two categories. In the “Sitting tasks” option, there are activities that can be done at home, while in the “Field tasks” segment, there are jobs to be completed on the street.

Each of the tasks performed entitles you to a cash reward, with the value varying according to the complexity of the activity. When transcribing 10 sentences, for example, the user accumulates US $ 0.50 (R $ 2.67, according to the quotation of the day) in his account at the service.

According to the search giant, the money is only released after the project team verifies that the work has been completed correctly, which also gives access to more activities. Another detail is that the participant can request the transfer of the amounts to his bank account after accumulating at least US $ 10 for the tasks accomplished.

Task Mate only available in India, for now

At the moment, the Task Mate app has only been released for users in India who have a test invitation code for the platform. We still don’t know when the novelty will be made available in other countries.

While it is not possible to access Google’s new rewards app in Brazil, the option for national users is Google Opinion Rewards. Those who participate in the program answer questions about their experiences with company services and consumption habits.

But unlike the new service, which offers “real” money, the older platform only provides credits to use on the Google Play Store.



