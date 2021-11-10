Collaboration from Microsoft and Meta: Apps merged!

Microsoft and Meta announced their new collaboration. The much-loved video conferencing application Microsoft Teams has merged with Workplace.

The video conferencing application Microsoft Teams, which is the competitor of Zoom, has started to be used by many people after the epidemic. The application, which has managed to direct many teachers and students to itself, especially with the opportunities it offers in the field of education, continues to attract many users with the new features it has been published recently.

Microsoft recently impressed many users with the Mesh for Teams feature it released for the Metaverse universe. In this regard, cooperation was made with Meta. In a statement today, Microsoft announced a new collaboration with Meta. With this statement, Microsoft Teams will get another innovation.

Workplace application will be integrated into Microsoft Teams!

As a result of cooperation with Meta, the Workplace application will be added to Microsoft Teams. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to access and use the Workplace application directly without wasting time or switching between applications.



With the Workplace integration, users will be able to broadcast live. They will be able to broadcast their meetings in Teams Meetings live on Workplace. In this way, other users will be able to see the meeting on Workplace. Users will be able to watch the meeting later on via the recordings.

Workplace, which was founded by Meta in 2015 independently of Facebook, offers instant messaging and communication infrastructure to users. This application also includes corporate tools such as Facebook News Feed. It helps employees work more efficiently.

Workplace announced last May that it had reached over 7 million paid subscribers. Microsoft Teams announced in July that it had reached 250 million users. With the cooperation of these two applications, more users will start using Microsoft Teams.

Users will be able to access new features for free. As of today, Workplace will take its place in Microsoft Teams. Users will be able to start using the application. The live broadcast feature will be active in 2022.