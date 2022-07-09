Colin Yost says he will “miss” the role with Pete Davidson on “Saturday Night Live”: “It’s nice when your friends work with you”

Best friends! Colin Yost doesn’t think “Saturday Night Live” will be the same without some actors, especially without his buddy Pete Davidson.

What awaits Pete Davidson after leaving SNL? Everything you need to know so far

“I hope I’ll see them again. It’s not that I suddenly stopped seeing them, but I’m going to miss them every day,” said 40—year-old Yost in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 7, about the stars who will not return to the comedy series. . “It’s nice when your friends are in the same building where you work.”

When asked who could replace Davidson in the series, the comedian replied: “I don’t think anyone else has come up with something. It’s kind of our off-season equivalent. … So far, no one is thinking about it at all.”

In May, the Big Time Adolescence star announced that he was leaving the NBC series eight years after the show’s 47th season finale.

Using SNL writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram at the time, the Staten Island King actor posted a video of Jarrod Carmichael hugging him after he made his acting debut in 2014. Along with the 10-second clip was Davidson’s emotional message about his exit.

“This video was shot 8 years ago. Jarrod sent it to me last night, and it caused me incredible emotions,” the Guy Code participant signed the post. “In the video, I just came back from the first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I will play for the last time.”

Davidson continued: “When I got the show, I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t, but especially then. … It was very scary for me to understand what I could bring or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. …I have so much to share with this audience and literally grow up before your eyes.”

MGK! Baby cuddy! Find out who is in Pete Davidson’s inner circle

The New York native provoked rumors that he might make his last bow before the end of season 47 after several reports claimed that the “Suicide Squad” star would sign a contract along with other longtime actors Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. A few days before the finale, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Good Mourning” actor “will participate” in the episode, but it will be the last.

Davidson may leave his favorite comedy show, but that doesn’t mean he’s not busy and busy. The Set It Up actor will play a major role in Peacock’s Bupkis project, which will give viewers an exaggerated, fictional version of Davidson’s life.

Jost, for his part, is focused on his son Cosmo, whom he welcomed with his wife Scarlett Johansson in August 2021.

Chronology of the relationship between Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Read the article

“[Scarlett said], ‘Come home right after that. Why aren’t you here for a whole week? Our child is almost a year old, you can’t go outside for a week,” and the like,” the author of the Staten Island Summer Magazine joked to ET on Thursday.

As for celebrating their baby’s birthday next month, Yost told ET, “One is great because you can just make up what happened at the party and he’ll never know it didn’t happen.”